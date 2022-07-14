As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dave & Busters Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of PLAY, at a cost of $30.54 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. So far Morris is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.39. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Morris in the past year.

And at Concentrix, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Andre S. Valentine who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $126.99 each, for a total investment of $317,475. This buy marks the first one filed by Valentine in the past twelve months. Concentrix is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Investors can bag CNXC even cheaper than Valentine did, with shares trading as low as $122.80 in trading on Thursday -- that's 3.3% under Valentine's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/14 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, CNXC

