As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Expensify's , Steven J. McLaughlin, made a $178,665 purchase of EXFY, buying 123,217 shares at a cost of $1.45 a piece. McLaughlin was up about 42.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EXFY trading as high as $2.07 at last check today. Expensify is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin purchased EXFY at 16 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $10.42M at an average of $3.28 per share.

And also on Monday, Matt McGraner bought $80,600 worth of Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $5.37 each. Before this latest buy, McGraner purchased NXDT at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $72,500 at an average of $4.83 per share. Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is trading up about 6.5% on the day Thursday. McGraner was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NXDT trading as high as $5.63 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, NXDT

