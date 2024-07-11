News & Insights

Markets
EXFY

Thursday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, NXDT

July 11, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Expensify's , Steven J. McLaughlin, made a $178,665 purchase of EXFY, buying 123,217 shares at a cost of $1.45 a piece. McLaughlin was up about 42.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EXFY trading as high as $2.07 at last check today. Expensify is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, McLaughlin purchased EXFY at 16 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $10.42M at an average of $3.28 per share.

And also on Monday, Matt McGraner bought $80,600 worth of Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $5.37 each. Before this latest buy, McGraner purchased NXDT at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $72,500 at an average of $4.83 per share. Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is trading up about 6.5% on the day Thursday. McGraner was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NXDT trading as high as $5.63 at last check today.

Thursday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, NXDTVIDEO: Thursday 7/11 Insider Buying Report: EXFY, NXDT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXFY
NXDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.