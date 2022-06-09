Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Array Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, Kevin G. Hostetler, made a $499,875 purchase of ARRY, buying 37,500 shares at a cost of $13.33 each. Hostetler was up about 9.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ARRY trading as high as $14.63 at last check today. Array Technologies is trading up about 4.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hostetler in the past year.

And at Costco Wholesale, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter who bought 850 shares at a cost of $470.74 each, for a total investment of $400,125. Before this latest buy, Wilderotter made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $499,620 shares for a cost of $540.13 a piece. Costco Wholesale is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: ARRY, COST

