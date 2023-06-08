Thursday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: LFMD, FCPT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At LifeMD, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Bertrand Velge bought 139,500 shares of LFMD, at a cost of $2.18 each, for a total investment of $303,878. So far Velge is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.33. LifeMD is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Velge in the past twelve months.

And at Four Corners Property Trust, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Douglas B. Hansen who bought 9,425 shares at a cost of $26.53 each, for a trade totaling $250,045. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hansen in the past year. Four Corners Property Trust is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

