As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CB Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of CBFV, at a cost of $18.80 each, for a total investment of $144,760. So far Lacarte is in the green, up about 7.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.23. CB Financial Services is trading trading flat on the day Thursday.

And at BARK, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Zahir Ibrahim who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $1.08 each, for a total investment of $107,840. BARK is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Ibrahim was up about 6.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BARK trading as high as $1.15 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: CBFV, BARK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.