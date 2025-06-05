As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Stagwell's Director, Charlene Barshefsky, made a $104,827 buy of STGW, purchasing 24,350 shares at a cost of $4.30 each. Stagwell is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And at Community Trust Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Franky Minnifield who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $51.01 each, for a total investment of $102,020. Community Trust Bancorp is trading down about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: STGW, CTBI

