Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Smith Douglas Homes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director George Ervin Perdue III bought 19,252 shares of SDHC, at a cost of $18.79 each, for a total investment of $361,796. So far Perdue III is in the green, up about 6.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.97. Smith Douglas Homes is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Perdue III in the past year.

And at Chemours, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Damian Gumpel who bought 21,222 shares for a cost of $9.49 each, for a trade totaling $201,376. This buy marks the first one filed by Gumpel in the past year. Chemours is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. So far Gumpel is in the green, up about 9.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.42.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/5 Insider Buying Report: SDHC, CC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.