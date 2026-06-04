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Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NVRI, NMM

June 04, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Enviri's Director, Edgar M. Purvis Jr., made a $253,400 purchase of NVRI, buying 14,000 shares at a cost of $18.10 a piece. Enviri is trading up about 8.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Navios Maritime Partners, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Angeliki Frangou who bought 3,517 shares at a cost of $71.91 each, for a total investment of $252,904. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM on 17 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.18M at an average of $70.62 per share. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NVRI, NMMVIDEO: Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NVRI, NMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NVRI
NMM

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