As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Enviri's Director, Edgar M. Purvis Jr., made a $253,400 purchase of NVRI, buying 14,000 shares at a cost of $18.10 a piece. Enviri is trading up about 8.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Navios Maritime Partners, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Angeliki Frangou who bought 3,517 shares at a cost of $71.91 each, for a total investment of $252,904. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM on 17 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.18M at an average of $70.62 per share. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NVRI, NMM

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