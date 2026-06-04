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Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NCLH, CECO

June 04, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Director, Stephen G. Pagliuca, made a $24.99M buy of NCLH, purchasing 1,380,000 shares at a cost of $18.11 a piece. So far Pagliuca is in the green, up about 7.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pagliuca in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Richard F. Wallman purchased $1.54M worth of CECO Environmental, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $76.85 a piece. Before this latest buy, Wallman purchased CECO on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.44M at an average of $64.06 per share. CECO Environmental is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. So far Wallman is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $81.19.

Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NCLH, CECOVIDEO: Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NCLH, CECO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NCLH
CECO

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