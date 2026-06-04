As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Director, Stephen G. Pagliuca, made a $24.99M buy of NCLH, purchasing 1,380,000 shares at a cost of $18.11 a piece. So far Pagliuca is in the green, up about 7.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pagliuca in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Richard F. Wallman purchased $1.54M worth of CECO Environmental, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $76.85 a piece. Before this latest buy, Wallman purchased CECO on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.44M at an average of $64.06 per share. CECO Environmental is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. So far Wallman is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $81.19.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NCLH, CECO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.