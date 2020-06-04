Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NSCO, HHS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Nesco Holdings' Director, Gerard E. Holthaus, made a $62,610 purchase of NSCO, buying 25,071 shares at a cost of $2.50 a piece. So far Holthaus is in the green, up about 18.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.95. Nesco Holdings is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Holthaus made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $62,610 shares for a cost of $2.50 a piece.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Andrew B. Benett purchased $36,040 worth of Harte Hanks, purchasing 15,500 shares at a cost of $2.33 each. Before this latest buy, Benett bought HHS at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $132,546 at an average of $2.55 per share. Harte Hanks is trading up about 17.6% on the day Thursday. Benett was up about 35.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HHS trading as high as $3.14 in trading on Thursday.

