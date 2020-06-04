Markets
NSCO

Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NSCO, HHS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Nesco Holdings' Director, Gerard E. Holthaus, made a $62,610 purchase of NSCO, buying 25,071 shares at a cost of $2.50 a piece. So far Holthaus is in the green, up about 18.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.95. Nesco Holdings is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Holthaus made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $62,610 shares for a cost of $2.50 a piece.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Andrew B. Benett purchased $36,040 worth of Harte Hanks, purchasing 15,500 shares at a cost of $2.33 each. Before this latest buy, Benett bought HHS at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $132,546 at an average of $2.55 per share. Harte Hanks is trading up about 17.6% on the day Thursday. Benett was up about 35.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HHS trading as high as $3.14 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NSCO, HHS
VIDEO: Thursday 6/4 Insider Buying Report: NSCO, HHS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NSCO HHS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular