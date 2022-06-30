As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Children's Place, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of PLCE, for a cost of $38.50 each, for a total investment of $57,750. Children's Place is trading down about 2.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Bachman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $122,075 shares at a cost of $48.83 a piece.

And at Vincerx Pharma, there was insider buying on Monday, by Raquel E. Izumi who purchased 40,000 shares for a cost of $1.41 each, for a total investment of $56,312. This buy marks the first one filed by Izumi in the past twelve months. Vincerx Pharma is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Investors are able to bag VINC even cheaper than Izumi did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.28 in trading on Thursday which is 9.1% under Izumi's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: PLCE, VINC

