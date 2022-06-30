Thursday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: FDBC, TPL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Fidelity D&D Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Vice Chairman Michael J. McDonald bought 1,000 shares of FDBC, at a cost of $41.60 each, for a total investment of $41,600. Investors are able to buy FDBC at a price even lower than McDonald did, with shares trading as low as $39.17 at last check today which is 5.8% under McDonald's purchase price. Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, McDonald bought FDBC on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $161,941 at an average of $44.37 per share.
And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Murray Stahl who purchased 22 shares at a cost of $1538.64 each, for a total investment of $33,850. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL on 254 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $7.05M at an average of $1332.78 per share. Texas Pacific Land Corp is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can buy TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with the stock trading as low as $1475.50 in trading on Thursday -- that's 4.1% below Stahl's purchase price.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows