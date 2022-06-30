Markets
FDBC

Thursday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: FDBC, TPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Fidelity D&D Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Vice Chairman Michael J. McDonald bought 1,000 shares of FDBC, at a cost of $41.60 each, for a total investment of $41,600. Investors are able to buy FDBC at a price even lower than McDonald did, with shares trading as low as $39.17 at last check today which is 5.8% under McDonald's purchase price. Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, McDonald bought FDBC on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $161,941 at an average of $44.37 per share.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Murray Stahl who purchased 22 shares at a cost of $1538.64 each, for a total investment of $33,850. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL on 254 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $7.05M at an average of $1332.78 per share. Texas Pacific Land Corp is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can buy TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with the stock trading as low as $1475.50 in trading on Thursday -- that's 4.1% below Stahl's purchase price.

Thursday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: FDBC, TPL
VIDEO: Thursday 6/30 Insider Buying Report: FDBC, TPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDBC TPL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular