Thursday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: FIGS, DNB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Figs, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Christopher Peter Varelas bought 45,455 shares of FIGS, at a cost of $22.00 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. So far Varelas is in the green, up about 43.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $31.65. Figs is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

And at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Anthony M. Jabbour who bought 47,700 shares for a cost of $20.96 each, for a total investment of $999,620. Before this latest buy, Jabbour purchased DNB at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $6.4M at an average of $22.78 per share. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday. So far Jabbour is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.83.

