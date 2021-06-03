Markets
Thursday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, SCOR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Dollar Tree's Director, Gregory M. Bridgeford, made a $505,002 buy of DLTR, purchasing 5,100 shares at a cost of $99.02 each. Dollar Tree Inc is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bridgeford in the past year.

And at comScore, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Irwin Gotlieb who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $3.97 each, for a trade totaling $397,454. comScore Inc is trading up about 9.3% on the day Thursday. Gotlieb was up about 8.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SCOR trading as high as $4.33 in trading on Thursday

