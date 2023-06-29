News & Insights

Markets
IGMS

Thursday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, OKE

June 29, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At IGM Biosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director M. Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of IGMS, for a cost of $8.00 each, for a total investment of $900,000. Behrens was up about 20.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IGMS trading as high as $9.60 in trading on Thursday. IGM Biosciences is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Behrens made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.03M shares at a cost of $17.14 each.

And on Wednesday, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased $291,989 worth of ONEOK, purchasing 4,900 shares at a cost of $59.59 a piece. ONEOK is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Derksen was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OKE trading as high as $61.10 at last check today.

Thursday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, OKE
VIDEO: Thursday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, OKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGMS
OKE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.