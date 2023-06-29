Thursday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, OKE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At IGM Biosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director M. Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of IGMS, for a cost of $8.00 each, for a total investment of $900,000. Behrens was up about 20.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IGMS trading as high as $9.60 in trading on Thursday. IGM Biosciences is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Behrens made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.03M shares at a cost of $17.14 each.

And on Wednesday, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased $291,989 worth of ONEOK, purchasing 4,900 shares at a cost of $59.59 a piece. ONEOK is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Derksen was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OKE trading as high as $61.10 at last check today.

