Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vera Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Patrick G. Enright purchased 250,000 shares of VERA, for a cost of $21.11 each, for a total investment of $5.28M. Enright was up about 19.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VERA trading as high as $25.30 at last check today. Vera Therapeutics is trading down about 0.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Enright in the past year.

And at Global Medical REIT, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO and President Mark Okey Decker Jr. who purchased 160,000 shares at a cost of $6.52 each, for a total investment of $1.04M. Global Medical REIT is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. Decker Jr. was up about 10.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GMRE trading as high as $7.18 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: VERA, GMRE

