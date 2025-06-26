Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Carlyle Credit Income Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, President and PEO Nishil Mehta purchased 16,650 shares of CCIF, for a cost of $6.02 each, for a total investment of $100,233. Mehta was up about 4.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CCIF trading as high as $6.27 at last check today. Carlyle Credit Income Fund is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mehta in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Amy L. Burroughs purchased $90,230 worth of Terns Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 23,314 shares at a cost of $3.87 a piece. Before this latest buy, Burroughs purchased TERN at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $113,074 at an average of $7.08 per share. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 3.2% on the day Thursday. So far Burroughs is in the green, up about 9.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.25.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: CCIF, TERN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.