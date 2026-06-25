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LILA

Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: LILA, TXO

June 25, 2026 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Liberty Latin America's, John C. Malone, made a $8.93M buy of LILA, purchasing 1,719,181 shares at a cost of $5.20 each. So far Malone is in the green, up about 31.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.83. Liberty Latin America is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Malone made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $107.07M shares at a cost of $8.63 each.

And at TXO Partners, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Bob R. Simpson who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $12.61 each, for a trade totaling $1.26M. Before this latest buy, Simpson bought TXO on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $25.78M at an average of $13.23 per share. TXO Partners is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: LILA, TXOVIDEO: Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: LILA, TXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LILA
TXO

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