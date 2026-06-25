Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Liberty Latin America's, John C. Malone, made a $8.93M buy of LILA, purchasing 1,719,181 shares at a cost of $5.20 each. So far Malone is in the green, up about 31.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.83. Liberty Latin America is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Malone made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $107.07M shares at a cost of $8.63 each.

And at TXO Partners, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Bob R. Simpson who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $12.61 each, for a trade totaling $1.26M. Before this latest buy, Simpson bought TXO on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $25.78M at an average of $13.23 per share. TXO Partners is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: LILA, TXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.