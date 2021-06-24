Markets
Thursday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: SIVB, CPTA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, SVB Financial Group's , Garen K. Staglin, made a $276,970 buy of SIVB, purchasing 500 shares at a cost of $553.94 a piece. So far Staglin is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $566.28. SVB Financial Group is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And at Capitala Finance, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Larry W. Carroll who bought 2,000 shares for a cost of $24.80 each, for a total investment of $49,600. Before this latest buy, Carroll bought CPTA at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $448,634 at an average of $14.31 per share. Capitala Finance is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday.

