As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Pacific Land, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Murray Stahl purchased 17 shares of TPL, at a cost of $1331.00 each, for a total investment of $22,627. Bargain hunters can bag TPL even cheaper than Stahl did, with the stock trading as low as $1292.21 at last check today -- that's 2.9% below Stahl's purchase price. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 2.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL at 165 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $6.26M at an average of $2006.87 per share.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased $13,220 worth of Hennessy Advisors, purchasing 1,862 shares at a cost of $7.10 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hennessy purchased HNNA on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $154,890 at an average of $6.88 per share. Hennessy Advisors is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HNNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.