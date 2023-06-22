News & Insights

Markets
TPL

Thursday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HNNA

June 22, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Pacific Land, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Murray Stahl purchased 17 shares of TPL, at a cost of $1331.00 each, for a total investment of $22,627. Bargain hunters can bag TPL even cheaper than Stahl did, with the stock trading as low as $1292.21 at last check today -- that's 2.9% below Stahl's purchase price. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 2.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL at 165 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $6.26M at an average of $2006.87 per share.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased $13,220 worth of Hennessy Advisors, purchasing 1,862 shares at a cost of $7.10 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hennessy purchased HNNA on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $154,890 at an average of $6.88 per share. Hennessy Advisors is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HNNA
VIDEO: Thursday 6/22 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HNNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPL
HNNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.