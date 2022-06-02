Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Vishay Precision Group's Director, Wes Cummins, made a $457,350 buy of VPG, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $30.49 a piece. So far Cummins is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $30.86. Vishay Precision Group is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Cummins bought VPG on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.22M at an average of $34.17 per share.

And at Immersion, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Strategy Officer William C. Martin who purchased 60,000 shares for a cost of $5.70 each, for a trade totaling $341,955. This purchase marks the first one filed by Martin in the past twelve months. Immersion is trading up about 5.9% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: VPG, IMMR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.