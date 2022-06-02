Markets
VPG

Thursday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: VPG, IMMR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Vishay Precision Group's Director, Wes Cummins, made a $457,350 buy of VPG, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $30.49 a piece. So far Cummins is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $30.86. Vishay Precision Group is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Cummins bought VPG on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.22M at an average of $34.17 per share.

And at Immersion, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Strategy Officer William C. Martin who purchased 60,000 shares for a cost of $5.70 each, for a trade totaling $341,955. This purchase marks the first one filed by Martin in the past twelve months. Immersion is trading up about 5.9% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: VPG, IMMR
VIDEO: Thursday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: VPG, IMMR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VPG IMMR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular