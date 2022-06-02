Thursday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: SCOR, RYN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, comScore's William Paul Livek, made a $1.15M buy of SCOR, purchasing 600,000 shares at a cost of $1.92 a piece. Livek was up about 18.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SCOR trading as high as $2.27 at last check today. comScore is trading up about 16.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Livek bought SCOR on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $321,182 at an average of $3.76 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Meridee Moore bought $495,149 worth of Rayonier, buying 12,000 shares at a cost of $41.26 each. Rayonier is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

