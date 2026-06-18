As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Parabilis Medicines', Alan Sebulsky, made a $473,529 buy of PBLS, purchasing 17,500 shares at a cost of $27.06 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to bag PBLS at a price even lower than Sebulsky did, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.35 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.3% below Sebulsky's purchase price. Parabilis Medicines is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sebulsky made one other purchase in the past year, buying $250,000 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece.

And at American Bitcoin, there was insider buying on Monday, by Richard Busch who purchased 450,000 shares at a cost of $0.87 each, for a total investment of $391,500. Before this latest buy, Busch purchased ABTC on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $902,580 at an average of $1.34 per share. American Bitcoin is trading down about 1% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag ABTC at a price even lower than Busch did, with shares changing hands as low as $0.83 at last check today -- that's 4.7% below Busch's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: PBLS, ABTC

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