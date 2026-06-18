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PBLS

Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: PBLS, ABTC

June 18, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Parabilis Medicines', Alan Sebulsky, made a $473,529 buy of PBLS, purchasing 17,500 shares at a cost of $27.06 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to bag PBLS at a price even lower than Sebulsky did, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.35 in trading on Thursday -- that's 6.3% below Sebulsky's purchase price. Parabilis Medicines is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sebulsky made one other purchase in the past year, buying $250,000 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece.

And at American Bitcoin, there was insider buying on Monday, by Richard Busch who purchased 450,000 shares at a cost of $0.87 each, for a total investment of $391,500. Before this latest buy, Busch purchased ABTC on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $902,580 at an average of $1.34 per share. American Bitcoin is trading down about 1% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag ABTC at a price even lower than Busch did, with shares changing hands as low as $0.83 at last check today -- that's 4.7% below Busch's purchase price.

Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: PBLS, ABTCVIDEO: Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: PBLS, ABTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PBLS
ABTC

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