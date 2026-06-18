As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EQUIPMENTSHARE.com, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Jabbok Schlacks purchased 50,000 shares of EQPT, for a cost of $21.12 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. So far Schlacks is in the green, up about 23.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.97. EQUIPMENTSHARE.com is trading up about 9.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Vitesse Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Joseph S. Steinberg who bought 40,882 shares at a cost of $16.16 each, for a total investment of $660,530. Vitesse Energy is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up VTS at a price even lower than Steinberg did, with shares trading as low as $15.89 at last check today which is 1.7% under Steinberg's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: EQPT, VTS

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