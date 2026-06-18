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EQPT

Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: EQPT, VTS

June 18, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EQUIPMENTSHARE.com, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Jabbok Schlacks purchased 50,000 shares of EQPT, for a cost of $21.12 each, for a total investment of $1.06M. So far Schlacks is in the green, up about 23.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.97. EQUIPMENTSHARE.com is trading up about 9.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Vitesse Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Joseph S. Steinberg who bought 40,882 shares at a cost of $16.16 each, for a total investment of $660,530. Vitesse Energy is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up VTS at a price even lower than Steinberg did, with shares trading as low as $15.89 at last check today which is 1.7% under Steinberg's purchase price.

Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: EQPT, VTSVIDEO: Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: EQPT, VTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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EQPT
VTS

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