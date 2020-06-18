Markets
Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: FOX, UBER

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Fox's Executive Chairman, CEO, Lachlan K. Murdoch, made a $2.87M purchase of FOX, buying 101,556 shares at a cost of $28.29 a piece. Investors are able to snag FOX even cheaper than Murdoch did, with shares changing hands as low as $27.54 in trading on Thursday which is 2.7% below Murdoch's purchase price. Fox is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Uber Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Robert Eckert who bought 15,740 shares for a cost of $31.60 each, for a total investment of $497,400. This buy marks the first one filed by Eckert in the past year. Uber Technologies is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Eckert was up about 6.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UBER trading as high as $33.59 at last check today.

