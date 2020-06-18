Markets
Thursday 6/18 Insider Buying Report: CNNE, CCEL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Cannae Holdings' Executive Vice President, Michael L. Gravelle, made a $250,012 buy of CNNE, purchasing 6,667 shares at a cost of $37.50 each. Cannae Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gravelle made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $99,990 shares at a cost of $33.00 each.

And at Cryo-cell, there was insider buying on Monday, by Co-Chief Executive Officer David Portnoy who purchased 30,297 shares at a cost of $7.94 each, for a trade totaling $240,464. Cryo-cell is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday. Portnoy was up about 6.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CCEL trading as high as $8.45 in trading on Thursday.

