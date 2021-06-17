Markets
SAGE

Thursday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: SAGE, CUBI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sage Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Kevin P. Starr bought 17,842 shares of SAGE, at a cost of $56.05 each, for a total investment of $999,983. Sage Therapeutics is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And at Customers Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Head of Corporate Development Samvir S. Sidhu who bought 6,000 shares for a cost of $39.53 each, for a trade totaling $237,184. Customers Bancorp is trading down about 4% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: SAGE, CUBI
VIDEO: Thursday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: SAGE, CUBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAGE CUBI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular