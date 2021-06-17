Thursday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: SAGE, CUBI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sage Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Kevin P. Starr bought 17,842 shares of SAGE, at a cost of $56.05 each, for a total investment of $999,983. Sage Therapeutics is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And at Customers Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Head of Corporate Development Samvir S. Sidhu who bought 6,000 shares for a cost of $39.53 each, for a trade totaling $237,184. Customers Bancorp is trading down about 4% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.