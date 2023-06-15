Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Reeg, made a $370,725 buy of CZR, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $49.43 each. Reeg was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CZR trading as high as $50.67 in trading on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Inc is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Matthew Wilks purchased $107,236 worth of Flotek Industries, purchasing 138,112 shares at a cost of $0.78 each. Before this latest buy, Wilks made one other purchase in the past year, buying $31,862 shares for a cost of $0.74 a piece. Flotek Industries is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: CZR, FTK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.