Thursday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: ICFI, BARK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ICF International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of ICFI, at a cost of $84.40 each, for a total investment of $168,800. So far Mehl is in the green, up about 4.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $87.97. ICF International is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Mehl in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Zahir Ibrahim bought $128,748 worth of BARK, buying 105,555 shares at a cost of $1.22 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ibrahim in the past year. BARK is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to pick up BARK even cheaper than Ibrahim did, with the stock changing hands as low as $0.84 at last check today -- that's 31.2% below Ibrahim's purchase price.

