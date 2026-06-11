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Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BRC, LEE

June 11, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Brady, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 13,011 shares of BRC, for a cost of $76.86 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Nargolwala was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRC trading as high as $79.98 in trading on Thursday. Brady Corp is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Lee Enterprises, there was insider buying on Monday, by David Henry Hoffmann who purchased 43,325 shares at a cost of $10.95 each, for a total investment of $474,332. Before this latest buy, Hoffmann bought LEE on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.91M at an average of $9.34 per share. Lee Enterprises, is trading off about 2.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to buy LEE at a price even lower than Hoffmann did, with the stock changing hands as low as $9.59 in trading on Thursday which is 12.4% below Hoffmann's purchase price.

Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BRC, LEEVIDEO: Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BRC, LEE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BRC
LEE

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