Markets
BCML

Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, TPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BayCom, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Lloyd W. Kendall Jr. bought 10,000 shares of BCML, at a cost of $15.00 each, for a total investment of $150,000. Investors have the opportunity to buy BCML at a price even lower than Kendall Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $13.06 at last check today -- that's 12.9% under Kendall Jr.'s purchase price. BayCom is trading off about 7% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kendall Jr. in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased $149,776 worth of Tapestry, purchasing 8,800 shares at a cost of $17.02 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Bilbrey in the past year. Tapestry is trading off about 6.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to snag TPR at a price even lower than Bilbrey did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.01 in trading on Thursday which is 17.7% below Bilbrey's purchase price.

Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, TPR
VIDEO: Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, TPR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCML TPR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular