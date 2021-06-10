Markets
Thursday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: ALK, LMB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alaska Air Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Jessie J. Knight Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of ALK, at a cost of $66.26 each, for a total investment of $79,511. Alaska Air Group, is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Knight Jr. made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $40,483 shares at a cost of $47.35 each.

And at Limbach Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Joshua Horowitz who bought 7,320 shares at a cost of $9.31 each, for a total investment of $68,179. Before this latest buy, Horowitz made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $272,791 shares at a cost of $8.08 each. Limbach Holdings is trading off about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Horowitz was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LMB trading as high as $9.89 in trading on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

