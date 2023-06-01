As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Align Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of ALGN, for a cost of $285.26 each, for a total investment of $2M. Align Technology is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Dallas in the past year.

And at StepStone Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Head of Strategy Michael I. McCabe who bought 80,000 shares for a cost of $21.47 each, for a total investment of $1.72M. This purchase marks the first one filed by McCabe in the past year. StepStone Group is trading up about 5.7% on the day Thursday. McCabe was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with STEP trading as high as $22.76 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 6/1 Insider Buying Report: ALGN, STEP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.