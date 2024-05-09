News & Insights

Thursday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: TRS, AXS

May 09, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, TriMas's Director, Herbert K. Parker, made a $475,446 purchase of TRS, buying 18,100 shares at a cost of $26.27 a piece. Parker was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TRS trading as high as $27.04 in trading on Thursday. TriMas is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Parker made one other purchase in the past year, buying $104,960 shares at a cost of $26.24 each.

And on Monday, Director W. Marston Becker purchased $201,404 worth of AXIS Capital Holdings, purchasing 3,025 shares at a cost of $66.58 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Becker in the past twelve months. AXIS Capital Holdings is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Becker was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXS trading as high as $70.35 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

