As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, TriMas's Director, Herbert K. Parker, made a $475,446 purchase of TRS, buying 18,100 shares at a cost of $26.27 a piece. Parker was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TRS trading as high as $27.04 in trading on Thursday. TriMas is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Parker made one other purchase in the past year, buying $104,960 shares at a cost of $26.24 each.

And on Monday, Director W. Marston Becker purchased $201,404 worth of AXIS Capital Holdings, purchasing 3,025 shares at a cost of $66.58 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Becker in the past twelve months. AXIS Capital Holdings is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Becker was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXS trading as high as $70.35 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/9 Insider Buying Report: TRS, AXS

