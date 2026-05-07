Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Organon, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, SVP and Corporate Controller Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of OGN, at a cost of $13.35 each, for a total investment of $353,080. So far Holzbaur is in the green, up about 0.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.43. Organon is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Tenable Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Matthew Charles Brown who purchased 12,000 shares at a cost of $21.54 each, for a total investment of $258,480. Tenable Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Brown was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TENB trading as high as $22.17 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: OGN, TENB

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