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Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: OGN, TENB

May 07, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Organon, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, SVP and Corporate Controller Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of OGN, at a cost of $13.35 each, for a total investment of $353,080. So far Holzbaur is in the green, up about 0.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.43. Organon is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Tenable Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Matthew Charles Brown who purchased 12,000 shares at a cost of $21.54 each, for a total investment of $258,480. Tenable Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Brown was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TENB trading as high as $22.17 at last check today.

Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: OGN, TENBVIDEO: Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: OGN, TENB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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