Markets
CADE

Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: CADE, WH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cadence Bancorporation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of CADE, for a cost of $5.96 each, for a total investment of $524,779. Cadence Bancorporation is trading up about 5.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Waller purchased CADE on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $47,158 at an average of $12.88 per share.

And at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $39.39 each, for a total investment of $393,920. Before this latest buy, Ballotti made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $502,599 shares for a cost of $50.26 each. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading up about 5% on the day Thursday. Ballotti was up about 5.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WH trading as high as $41.38 at last check today.

Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: CADE, WH
VIDEO: Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: CADE, WH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CADE WH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular