Thursday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: CADE, WH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cadence Bancorporation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of CADE, for a cost of $5.96 each, for a total investment of $524,779. Cadence Bancorporation is trading up about 5.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Waller purchased CADE on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $47,158 at an average of $12.88 per share.

And at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $39.39 each, for a total investment of $393,920. Before this latest buy, Ballotti made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $502,599 shares for a cost of $50.26 each. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading up about 5% on the day Thursday. Ballotti was up about 5.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WH trading as high as $41.38 at last check today.

