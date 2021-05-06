Markets
Thursday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: AMG, PTRS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Affiliated Managers Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of AMG, for a cost of $160.49 each, for a total investment of $401,225. Jeffery III was up about 6.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMG trading as high as $170.45 in trading on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Jeffery III bought AMG on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $714,625 at an average of $95.28 per share.

And at Partners Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Michael W. Clarke who bought 31,950 shares for a cost of $7.71 each, for a total investment of $246,216. Before this latest buy, Clarke bought PTRS on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $394,389 at an average of $7.31 per share. Partners Bancorp is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday

