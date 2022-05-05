As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kennametal, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of KMT, at a cost of $26.23 each, for a total investment of $962,475. Kennametal is trading off about 1.6% on the day Thursday.

And at First Internet Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Aasif M. Bade who purchased 12,500 shares at a cost of $37.05 each, for a total investment of $463,175. First Internet Bancorp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: KMT, INBK

