Markets
KMT

Thursday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: KMT, INBK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kennametal, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of KMT, at a cost of $26.23 each, for a total investment of $962,475. Kennametal is trading off about 1.6% on the day Thursday.

And at First Internet Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Aasif M. Bade who purchased 12,500 shares at a cost of $37.05 each, for a total investment of $463,175. First Internet Bancorp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: KMT, INBK
VIDEO: Thursday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: KMT, INBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMT INBK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular