Thursday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, CDW

May 04, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NBT Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of NBTB, for a cost of $29.77 each, for a total investment of $1.19M. Investors can buy NBTB at a price even lower than Delaney did, with the stock changing hands as low as $27.52 in trading on Thursday which is 7.5% under Delaney's purchase price. NBT Bancorp is trading off about 1.7% on the day Thursday.

And at CDW, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Christine A. Leahy who purchased 3,050 shares for a cost of $163.62 each, for a trade totaling $499,041. Before this latest buy, Leahy made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $491,150 shares at a cost of $169.36 a piece. CDW is trading down about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

