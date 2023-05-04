As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of INTC, at a cost of $30.41 each, for a total investment of $249,324. Intel is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger purchased INTC at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.25M at an average of $29.51 per share.

And at Simmons First National, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Robert A. Fehlman who bought 12,000 shares for a cost of $16.50 each, for a total investment of $198,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Fehlman in the past year. Simmons First National is trading off about 1.8% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy SFNC even cheaper than Fehlman did, with the stock trading as low as $15.34 at last check today -- that's 7.0% below Fehlman's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: INTC, SFNC

