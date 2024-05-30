As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Petco Health & Wellness, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of WOOF, for a cost of $3.14 each, for a total investment of $2.35M. Breitner was up about 17.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WOOF trading as high as $3.70 at last check today. Petco Health & Wellness is trading up about 16.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Breitner in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, CEO & CHAIRMAN Richard Mack purchased $1.15M worth of Claros Mortgage Trust, purchasing 160,000 shares at a cost of $7.20 each. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading up about 15.6% on the day Thursday. Mack was up about 12.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CMTG trading as high as $8.13 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: WOOF, CMTG

