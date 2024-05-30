News & Insights

Thursday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: BOW, HLT

May 30, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bowhead Specialty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO and President Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of BOW, for a cost of $17.00 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Sills was up about 60.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BOW trading as high as $27.21 in trading on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

And at Hilton Worldwide Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Melanie Healey who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $199.65 each, for a total investment of $399,299. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is trading down about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab HLT even cheaper than Healey did, with the stock changing hands as low as $194.93 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.4% under Healey's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

