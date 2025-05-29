Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vestis, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Keith A. Meister purchased 800,675 shares of VSTS, at a cost of $5.97 each, for a total investment of $4.78M. Meister was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VSTS trading as high as $6.54 in trading on Thursday. Vestis is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Meister made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $6.11M shares for a cost of $6.14 a piece.

And at Murphy USA, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director David C. Haley who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $435.58 each, for a trade totaling $435,580. Murphy USA is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: VSTS, MUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.