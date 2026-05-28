Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Fonar's, Hilary Shane, made a $1.36M buy of FONR, purchasing 71,414 shares at a cost of $18.99 a piece. Fonar is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Sysco, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director John M. Hinshaw who bought 13,304 shares for a cost of $75.17 each, for a trade totaling $1.00M. Sysco is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: FONR, SYY

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