On Wednesday, Fonar's, Hilary Shane, made a $1.36M buy of FONR, purchasing 71,414 shares at a cost of $18.99 a piece. Fonar is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.
And at Sysco, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director John M. Hinshaw who bought 13,304 shares for a cost of $75.17 each, for a trade totaling $1.00M. Sysco is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday.
VIDEO: Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: FONR, SYY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.