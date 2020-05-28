Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: RCL, NARI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Royal Caribbean Cruises, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of RCL, at a cost of $48.63 each, for a total investment of $972,518. So far Thompson is in the green, up about 10.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $53.86. Royal Caribbean Cruises is trading down about 1% on the day Thursday.

And at Inari Medical, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu who purchased 28,091 shares at a cost of $19.00 each, for a trade totaling $533,729. Inari Medical is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Tu was up about 130.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NARI trading as high as $43.80 in trading on Thursday.

