Thursday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: CSWI, GBAB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CSW Industrials, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, EVP, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of CSWI, for a cost of $69.68 each, for a total investment of $348,400. Perry was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CSWI trading as high as $72.70 at last check today. CSW Industrials is trading up about 3.4% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Perry in the past twelve months.

And at Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Donald A. Chubb Jr. who bought 9,000 shares at a cost of $22.74 each, for a trade totaling $204,652. Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Chubb Jr. was up about 1.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBAB trading as high as $22.96 in trading on Thursday.

