Markets
QS

Thursday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: QS, PCT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, QuantumScape's Director, Brad W. Buss, made a $238,257 purchase of QS, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $23.83 each. Buss was up about 11.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with QS trading as high as $26.67 in trading on Thursday. QuantumScape is trading down about 3% on the day Thursday.

And at PureCycle Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Corporate Controller Melissa Westerman who purchased 11,400 shares at a cost of $17.47 each, for a trade totaling $199,158. PureCycle Technologies is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: QS, PCT
VIDEO: Thursday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: QS, PCT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QS PCT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular