Markets
BX

Thursday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: BX, MIDD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackstone, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of BX, at a cost of $107.21 each, for a total investment of $999,885. Breyer was up about 7.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BX trading as high as $114.90 at last check today. Blackstone Inc is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased $276,414 worth of Middleby, purchasing 2,035 shares at a cost of $135.83 each. Middleby is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday. Ziyad was up about 6.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MIDD trading as high as $144.42 at last check today.

Thursday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: BX, MIDD
VIDEO: Thursday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: BX, MIDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX MIDD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular