Thursday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: FNWB, CLAR

May 25, 2023 — 05:09 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, First Northwest Bancorp's Director, Dana D. Behar, made a $210,000 purchase of FNWB, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.50 each. So far Behar is in the green, up about 7.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.27. First Northwest Bancorp is trading down about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Behar bought FNWB at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $87,449 at an average of $12.32 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Nicolas Sokolow purchased $202,616 worth of Clarus, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $8.81 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sokolow in the past twelve months. Clarus is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

