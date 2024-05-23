Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased $979,066 worth of Telos, purchasing 247,005 shares at a cost of $3.96 a piece. Before this latest buy, Schaufeld bought TLS at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $270,681 at an average of $3.15 per share. Telos Corp. is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Schaufeld is in the green, up about 9.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.35.

VIDEO: Thursday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: TLS

